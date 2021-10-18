Italy is no longer the world’s leading tomato producer

the essential

Italy has lost its place as the world’s leading tomato producer, Les Echos reveals in its survey.

The queen of Italian gastronomy has been dethroned by Americans and Asians. California and China are now the world’s first and second largest producers of processed tomatoes with around 8 and 6 million tonnes, Les Echos newspaper reveals in a survey.

Italy, which exports more than 60% of its production, nevertheless still provides 13% of the world supply and 53% of that of Europe. It remains first, on the other hand, in the export of derivative products.





This loss of speed is notably due to the multiplication of episodes of drought, heavy rains, threat of pests …

Today, Italy must respond to several challenges: environmental sustainability in the face of global warming, price competition that penalizes farmers and the mafia who import tomatoes made in China to sell cheaper processed products under the name “made in Italy”.

Italy has also seen its reputation tarnished due to the exploitation of seasonal workers. A form of modern slavery called “capolarato” where these workers receive only about thirty euros for working days of 14 hours sometimes, deprived of social rights and essential hygiene conditions report our colleagues from Les Echos.

But Italian tomato producers do not intend to give up and want to keep this “made in Italy” excellence.