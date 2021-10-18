Jadot poses as a candidate of “hope” against Zemmour “the little collaborator of service”

Guest of “BFM Politics”, the environmentalist presidential candidate estimated that the emergence of the polemicist in the political landscape was the result of the “anguish” of the French. Fears that he intends to fight.

He is willing to reach out to all “progressives and humanists” for the 2022 poll, and fight against “populism”. Guest of BFM Politics this Sunday, the environmental candidate Yannick Jadot said he wanted “a project that brings together” to avoid a new mandate from Emmanuel Macron, and the possibility of a victory for Eric Zemmour which he describes as a “small salon collaborator “.

“Five more years of Macron, it’s the status quo, so it’s ecological, social, democratic chaos, and Eric Zemmour, the little salon collaborator who thinks he is a great resistance fighter, not even in a dream! we need a beautiful project, which brings together the French, “launches the candidate of Europe ecology-The Greens (EELV).

The MEP believes that the current success of Eric Zemmour, at least in the polls, is the direct result of the “anxieties” of the French, caused by “a political class which has led for a long time”:





“You have someone who, objectively, arrives by saying” basically there is no solution “to the questions of the French, on purchasing power or the economy. Basically he does not answer anything, he says that there is a scapegoat: Muslims “affirms Yannick Jadot, refusing that the political terrain of this presidential election is” hatred “.

“Raising hope” rather than “populism”

Asked also about the possibility of a union between Éric Zemmour – who is not yet officially a candidate – and Marine Le Pen, who would represent an important possibility of reaching the second round for the extreme right, Yannick Jadot assures to want speak to all electorates with his political project:

“Me the National Front, or populism or despair in our country, I fight them every day,” he asks, before continuing. “Every time you close a station, a post office or a business that we need for tomorrow, which unfortunately this government does, and well you raise populism. I want to raise hope in our country.”

To get there, the ecologist says he wants to reindustrialize and give more resources to public services, to “get the National Assembly out of this country”.