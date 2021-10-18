Jean Castex offered a Lionel Messi jersey to Pope Francis

Special attention for the Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio, whose real name is, the first sovereign pontiff to come from the American continent and in love, notorious, with the round ball .

POLITICS – Papal Kamoulox. Jean Castex, visiting the Vatican on Monday, October 18, offered a somewhat unexpected gift to the Pope Francis : the jersey of his Argentinian compatriot, the Paris Saint-Germain footballer, Lionel messi . A signed tunic, please, as you can see it below, on an image published by a journalist from The cross.

Pope Francis has never hidden his passion for football, he the youth supporter of the local club of San Lorenzo. He has also expressed himself several times, publicly, on the status of national glory, estimating, here, that Lionel Messi exceeds Pelé or Maradonna in their time or showing himself, there, “understanding” as to the comparisons between God and the pulga.

So much for the football gift. But that’s not all. The Prime Minister, accompanied by his wife, also offered a first illustrated edition by Tony Johannot of “Notre-Dame de Paris”, the novel by Victor Hugo, dating from 1836. In return, the Pope gave him a mosaic representing winegrowers with the inscription “May the fruit of the vines and the work of man become for us the drink of salvation”.





After the Sauvé report, the Pope “trusts the Church of France”

“We obviously mentioned the situation of the Church in France, the Sauvé report”, named after the chairman of the commission behind a report on sexual abuse in the Church, Jean Castex told reporters. at the end of his private audience with the Sovereign Pontiff.

“His speech consists in saying that it is courageous on the part of the Church of France to have done its work. He trusts the Church of France to draw the conclusions. He is delighted that there is no denial, ”he added.

“The Church will not go back on the dogma of the secrecy of confession. But we must at all costs find ways and means to reconcile this with criminal law, the rights of victims. He is fully aware of it ”, continued the Prime Minister.

Long planned to celebrate the centenary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between France and the Holy See, the Prime Minister’s visit was shaken up by the news after the publication on October 5 of the findings of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase).

Afternoon with Draghi

Jean Castex, who spoke for 30 minutes with the sovereign pontiff, then visited the Sistine Chapel and Saint Peter’s Basilica in the company of the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin and the head of diplomacy Jean-Yves Le Drian.

In the afternoon, the tenant of Matignon was to be received by the head of government and former boss of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi. The opportunity to further embody the warming of relations between France and Italy, marked by episodes of tension, particularly on the issue of migration. And to bring back a Marco Verratti jersey?