Jérôme Rothen asks Didier Deschamps to recall Dimitri Payet

Absent from the France team since October 11, 2018, Dimitri Payet (34) no longer seems to be part of Didier Deschamps’ plans. This does not prevent the attacking midfielder of Olympique de Marseille from signing a great start to the season (5 goals, 4 assists in 7 matches, in all competitions). And for Jérôme Rothen, the results of Reunion must reopen the doors of the Blues. Moreover, the left-hander did not hesitate to appeal to his former coach at AS Monaco, Didier Deschamps.

“I want to talk to Didier (Deschamps). On what I see since the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli in Marseille, I find that Dimitri Payet is a player who shows what a great challenge is. We see a sharp Dimitri Payet, happy to be on the pitch, which has made the collective beautiful since the start of the season. (…) A Payet in this condition, Didier, you have to call him back. There is no stronger than him in number 10 in this positioning ”, he declared at the microphone of RMC Sport.



