Jessica Chastain agreed to nude scenes in “Scenes from a Marriage” on one condition

In the mini-series directed by Hagai Levi, the American actress stars alongside Oscar Isaac, with whom she shares many love scenes. A male partner that she was able to put on an equal footing, at least concerning nudity.

Naked but on one condition. In Scenes From a Marriage, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac play Johan and Marianne, married for ten years and parents of two daughters. Which are tearing apart today. The mini-series revisits the cult series Scenes of married life, imagined by Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman and released in 1973.

Produced by HBO and broadcast on OCS, this contemporary adaptation signed by the Israeli Hagai Levi (author of The Affair and of BeTipul, the series that inspired In therapy) explores the duality between love and marriage through the prism of a contemporary American couple, whose turpitudes we follow, between disintegration, crises and reconciliation. A project for which Jessica Chastain agreed to show herself naked, but under certain conditions. What she explained on the set of The View, on October 15, where she was accompanied by her partner on screen.





“I said from the start to Hagai, ‘I’m comfortable with nudity, but all the parts of my body that you show, you have to show the same at Oscar,” “said Jessica Chastain. “I wanted it to be balanced,” she added. A wish that Hagai Levi respected, because Oscar Isaac also appears completely naked during an episode.

A passage that the actor has also discovered thanks to the fiery reactions of social networks. “Beforehand, we send you the scenes so that you can say if it suits you,” he said. But I saw them on a laptop screen which was quite dark and didn’t notice what was going on down there. So I was surprised when everyone started talking about it ”. Since its release on the OCS platform in September, the series has met with great success. And not just because of Isaac’s nudity.