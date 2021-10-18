Jessica Thivenin’s face changed by cosmetic surgery: her latest appearances call out …

The road has been long but Jessica Thivenin finally welcomed her second child on August 22, 2021. It is a little girl that she welcomed with her husband Thibault Garcia, named Leewane. After giving birth in France, the star of Marseillais wasted no time in finding his daily life in Dubai as well as … his doctors. Jessica Thivenin has indeed decided to take care of herself and to do so, she has had recourse to new cosmetic surgery operations.

The pretty 31-year-old blonde first openly remakes her lips but it seems she also touched up her cheekbones. Result: it reveals a very different face, which has not escaped the notice of Internet users. The latter have also taken the liberty of advising him to put the Hello on physical transformations. Advice that is more like criticism for Jessica Thivenin, who shared her annoyance in story Instagram.





“Well, I’m going to respond to some little messages that I see going everywhere: ‘Stop the surgery’, ‘we don’t recognize you anymore’ … In fact, guys, I’m going to tell you something, everyone does what they want of his life, of his body. If tomorrow I want to have an implant placed in the middle of my forehead in the shape of a horn I will do itwhether you are happy or not. The main thing is that I’m happy with what I’m doing“, she replied. And to invite her detractors to simply no longer follow her on the networks:”Si you don’t like my face, stop looking at it, you simply unsubscribe. I still find it quite incredible to waste time criticizing people.“

Jessica Thivenin took advantage of her speech to defend her husband Thibault, who was lynched for his new career as a singer. “At worst if you don’t like it don’t listen, let it enjoy it (…) He is happy, he is enjoying himself“, the mother of Maylone (2 years) she stressed, hoping no doubt not to have to make such an update.