Jocelyn Gourvennec dismissed after Clermont?

And if the defeat against the promoted Clermont Foot (0-1), Saturday afternoon, sounded the end of Jocelyn Gourvennec’s adventure on the LOSC bench? In any case, after the match counting for the 10th day of Ligue 1, Lille president Olivier Letang made a sensational outing on the club’s sporting situation.

Letang gives a big rant after Clermont

Saturday afternoon, the reigning French Champion was beaten on the ground of Clermont Foot 63. A defeat which puts an end to a series of three consecutive victories. A result that aroused the wrath of Olivier Letang. While attending a press conference, the president of Lille OSC had very harsh words.

“In terms of content, we hit rock bottom tonight. We were very bad, there is nothing more to say. In high-level sport, when we cannot show certain values, when we have such individual and collective poverty as today, we achieve nothing. Clermont played with his weapons and his values, his victory is totally deserved ”, launched the leader of the northern club.

“We knew we needed a series. We have to learn to restart faster, it’s a big disappointment tonight. The players were warned of the different context here than they may be used to. But this is no excuse. The boys did not do what was necessary for us to bring back at least one point “, added Olivier Letang, who sent a clear message to his trainer Jocelyn Gourvennec by denouncing “an individual and collective poverty” in the game of his team.





Jocelyn Gourvennec comments on Letang’s rant

Also facing the media, Jocelyn Gourvennec responded to the anger of its president. The coach of the Lille club understands the sensational exit of Olivier Letang. “The president’s anger? It’s normal, the players are unhappy … We can always go back on the referee’s decision, I think there is a fault on Renato. But we should not be at the mercy of a contrary decision, of a referee’s decision, ”retorted the French technician.

Then to add: “it was really a cup match, in a particular context, with a promoted team which is envious, and we were not there. “Beaten after three straight wins in Ligue 1, the French champion receives Sevilla FC on Wednesday evening in the Champions League, where he is still awaiting his first victory after a draw and a defeat.

Appointed last summer after the departure of Christophe Galtier, Gourvennec is linked to the Mastiffs until June 30, 2023. If for the moment Letang has not yet mentioned his dismissal, this hyphotesis could begin to take shape on the side of the domain of Luchin if the bad results should continue.