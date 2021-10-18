Jordan Bardella tackles Eric Zemmour on the question of first names (VIDEO)

Saturday October 16, Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé received Jordan Bardella on the set of “On est en direct”. The interim president of the National Rally did not fail to be questioned about the personality who agitates the political world, Eric Zemmour. If the former polemicist of “We are not lying” shares many points in common with the National Rally, the probable candidate for the presidential election of 2022 represents a real danger for the party of Marine Le Pen, as in testifies the last poll ages of voting intentions.

The young MEP returned straight to the controversy over first names which never ceases to make people talk. “Obviously, giving your children a French first name is a mark of attachment to the country that welcomes us, obviously it is a mark of assimilation. And patriotism is love for the country that welcomes us“, he conceded at first.





However, he added in the wake that he did not see in this subject something of capital for the future of the country, thus cracking a tackle against Eric Zemmour. “But I think the hour is too serious to be divided on this kind of controversy. To be elected president of the republic, it is necessary to bring together a majority of French people. We have to show people that we are able to bring people together and provide solutions to their problems. And from that point of view, I don’t hear any proposal from Eric Zemmour“, lamented Jordan Bardella.

LT