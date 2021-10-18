Josep Maria Bartomeu doesn’t understand Lionel Messi’s departure from PSG

The arrival of Lionel Messi (34) at Paris Saint-Germain still animates the debates in Catalonia. Leaving FC Barcelona this summer at the end of his contract, the Argentinian already had the desire to leave last summer, but was finally stayed. Josep Maria Bartomeu, the former president of Barça, has also confirmed it at the microphone ofEsport 3. “I fought for Messi to stay, very strong, in the summer of 2020, and he wanted to leave. he wanted to go and I asked him where he wanted to go. He did not know. I told him to tell me when he would know it, because if he wanted to be like Xavi and Iniesta, who went to play in Qatar and Japan, we would understand and we would pay tribute to him, but he did not know where he wanted go”, he confessed.





Before adding that he did not understand why the six-time Ballon d’Or had finally gone to a competitor this summer, when he wanted to extend. “I couldn’t allow Leo to go to a Barça rival in the Champions League and neither could I allow him to leave because the Messi-Barça and Barça-Messi story was a unique story, that of best player in the world. For me, he is a legend and I would have liked that in Europe, he retired to Barça. Letting him go this summer was not a good decision, but that’s my opinion. ”