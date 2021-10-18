Julia Vignali confides in her hectic daily life with Kad Merad: “It’s true that …”

Julia Vignali made a big comeback on France 2 in September 2021. With Thomas Sotto, she shares the antenna every morning during the week of Telematin. A new challenge for the beautiful 48-year-old brunette who was previously the face of Best Pastry Chef on M6. By accepting to meet him, Julia Vignali also agreed to disrupt his daily life with his companion Kad Merad.

“To take the morning at 6:30 a.m., I get up at 3:30 a.m.“, she explained to Michel Drucker in Roll on Sunday this October 17. “Did you meet him a long time ago Kad?“, he asked then, teasingly. To which his guest answered frankly:”Sometimes he goes to bed the moment I wake up. But we can have a coffee, him before bed and I when we wake up. It’s true that it’s a little complicated schedules but that’s the life of an artist.“





This artist’s life which forces them to separate from time to time, Julia Vignali and Kad Merad have come to terms with it. It must be said that it has now been seven years that they love each other in the discretion. The host even remembers their first meeting perfectly, which took place in front of thousands of viewers. “It was February 17, 2014, I have the date in mind because it’s the first time I’ve hosted a live. I animate C to you since at the time Anne-Sophie Lapix was on vacation, I replaced her exceptionally and that day, my guests were Alice Pol, Dany Boon and Kad Merad. This is the first time I have met Kad, live. You can’t forget it because I was very stressed, not to meet him but to host my first live.“, she remembered with a smile on her lips. Don’t we say that chance does things well?