Justice: Lucas Hernandez in advance in court … and in prison within 10 days? – Soccer

With 24 hours in advance, the French international Lucas Hernandez appeared on Monday before the Spanish courts in a case of mutual domestic violence. The versatile Bayern Munich defender will be jailed within ten days, unless his appeal is deemed admissible by then.

Lucas Hernandez in turmoil …

Lucas Hernandez (25) addresses a pivotal moment in his career and his life. The versatile defender of Bayern Munich had indeed an appointment with the Spanish justice, which sentenced him in 2019 to six months in prison following the failure to comply with a removal measure with his partner after mutual domestic violence.

Summoned on Tuesday by a court in Madrid to be notified of his sentence and choose the prison in which he wishes to serve it, the French international went there 24 hours earlier, as of Monday, reveals radio Cadena COPE.

Ten decisive days

The 2018 world champion now has ten days to enter prison voluntarily, announced in the crowd the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJ). This is in any case the schedule provided by the procedure, but one last hope remains for Hernandez since the Habs have appealed. If his request is accepted on time, the native of Marseille will escape prison while his appeal is examined, which should take months and months.





Otherwise, the former Atletico player will not avoid a stay behind bars, but it should be limited to a few days before he receives a possible suspension of his sentence, explained recently L’Equipe. . In the meantime, the defender has the support of his club and continues to take part in the matches as if nothing had happened. As recently as Sunday, Hernandez started out against Bayer Leverkusen (5-1) in the Bundesliga. Fully focused on the pitch, the Bavarian delivered a clean copy that won him praise from board chairman Oliver Kahn.

Bayern back behind Hernandez

Lucas is a professional and there was never any question of questioning his participation in this game. Despite this embarrassing situation, his big game proves that he is full of serenity., praised the former goalkeeper in front of the media. A priori, the Habs will also be available for Tuesday’s match against Benfica in the Champions League, for that of Saturday against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and for that of next Wednesday against Mnchengladbach in the German Cup. The rest is in the hands of the Spanish courts …

