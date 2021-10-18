Juventus confirm best form against Roma in Serie A

Juventus Turin is doing better. Winners of AS Rome (1-0) this Sunday evening in the shock of the 8th day of Serie A, the Turinese are back in the race for Europe. After a complicated start to the season, with two draws and two defeats to start the Championship, Juve has a fifth straight victory in all competitions, and confirms its new dynamic.
She first knew how to convert her good first thirty minutes with a goal from Moise Kean (16th), taking advantage of a remote-controlled center from the left of Mattia De Sciglio. Faced with much more present Romans, especially after the entry during the game of Stephan El Shaarawy, replacing a Nicolo Zaniolo whose knee problems are still persistent, the players of Massimiliano Allegri knew how to round back to keep the score.
Veretout misses a penalty
In particular, they were able to draw on the experience of their central hinge Chiellini-Bonucci, on Bentancur’s chest in the middle, but especially on the penalty stopped by their Polish goalkeeper, Szczesny, against French international Jordan Veretout (42nd ).
With this success, Juve goes back to 7th place (14 points), one length behind Roma (4th, 15 points) and pending the closing match of this eighth day, this Monday (8:45 p.m.) between Venice and Fiorentina .