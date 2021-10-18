Kanye West legally takes the name “Ye”

The artist previously known as Kanye West is now officially called “Ye.” “Ye” at all, with no last name or middle name and it was a judge from Los Angeles who granted the rapper’s request. 44, a spokesperson for the city court confirmed to AFP on Monday. The artist had made his request at the end of August, citing “Personal reasons”.

In the process of divorce from the American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, he wanted to substitute “Ye”, his long-standing nickname, for his entire marital status – Kanye Omari West -, thus drawing a definitive mark on his name of family. The rapper released an album called “Ye” in 2018. This summer, the rapper released, after a long delay, a two-hour, 27-track album titled “Donda”, the first name of his mother who died in 2007.

Ye may be one of the best-known rappers in the world, but his bipolar disorder and high-profile separation has recently overshadowed his works. In the opinion of several American media, citing sources close to the couple, the candidacy of Kanye West for the presidency of the United States, last year, will have been one of the triggers of this separation.