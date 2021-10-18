Kate Middleton sublime in lavender dress: find out the price of her outfit for the Earthshot ceremony

Sunday, October 17, Kate Middleton made a very noticed appearance alongside Prince William for the Earthshot ceremony, an award created by her husband to reward innovations in ecological matters. And for the occasion, the Duchess once again attracted all eyes.

His presence once again did not go unnoticed. After attending the James Bond Premiere, To die can wait, last September, Kate Middleton again made a very noticed appearance at the Earthshot awards ceremony, which had rolled out the green carpet for the occasion. A prize created by Prince William through his Royal Foundation, to reward environmental projects and innovations. On the invitation card, the Duke of Cambridge invited the participants to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit“, by choosing either specific materials that respect the environment, or by choosing to recycle outfits already worn.

A detail to which Kate Middleton seems to have given a lot of importance, she who is however not a novice in the matter. Indeed, it is not uncommon for the Duchess of Cambridge to take outfits already worn out of her closets, which she did for this ceremony. While Prince William had opted for a dark green velvet jacket over a black turtleneck, his wife appeared as a vestal straight out of a Hollywood peplum. For the occasion, she had brought out a magnificent draped lavender dress by Alexander McQueen, sold for 4,290 pounds, or more than 5,000 euros. A dress from one of the Duchess’ favorite brands, and which she had worn once in the past, at a dinner for the BAFTAs in 2011, in Los Angeles.

Kate Middleton, true queen of recycling

True queen of recycling, there was no doubt that for this evening, Kate Middleton would choose one of her favorite dresses. But from there to imagine that she was going to bring out an outfit dating from ten years ago … If the classic fashion choices make the Duchess’s wardrobe a high place of timelessness, it should be noted that ‘she has since given birth to three children, George in 2013, Charlotte in 2015, and finally, Louis in 2018. But nothing visibly scares Kate Middleton, more confident than ever, who has often done the same with clothes that she particularly likes.

