Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting married! Surprise engagement on the beach

They love each other, they adore each other … and it’s gone to last. Based on information fromE! News Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting married! The 45-year-old musician and the 42-year-old Kardashians eldest got engaged yesterday, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Montecito, Calif. According to a witness present, the drummer of Blink 182 made his request on the beach, in front of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel. The engaged couples were not alone, as Khloé Kardashian and her cheating companion Tristan Thompson witnessed the scene.

“Travis accompanied Kourtney to the beach, where he had arranged the red and white flowers in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. Kourtney was very happy and put her hand over her mouth, l looked surprised. The family congratulated them and returned to the hotel.“, specifies the source of E! News.

It will be the first marriage for Kourtney, who has been dating the tattooed musician for over a year. They formalized their relationship in February 2021 but the rumors say they have been together for much longer. The couple had been neighbors and friends for many years before they became closer. In the past, Kourtney dated Taryll Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, from 1999 to 2004.





In 2006, Kourtney began a long romance with Scott Disick, who would become the father of her 3 children, two boys, Mason (2009), Reign (2014), and a girl, Penelope (2012). After many ruptures and reconciliations mediated in the show Keeping up with the Kardashians, the terrible lovers separate once and for all in 2015. Since then, she would have lived a short romance with Justin Bieber, and a more serious relationship with the Franco-Algerian, then much younger than her, Younes Bendjima.

For his part, Travis Barker has already been married twice. A lightning marriage with Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and a tumultuous union with Shanna Moakler, Miss United States 1995, from 2004 to 2009. Before separating coldly, the couple will have 2 children, Landon Asher and Alabama Luella. The member of the famous group Blink-182 is also known to have survived a plane crash that killed 6 people in 2008.