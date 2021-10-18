After less than a year of dating, Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian.

On the way to the wedding. After several months of relationship, and rumors that were lingered about it, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged. The announcement was made by the main stakeholders this weekend on social networks. Sunday, October 17, 2021, the 45-year-old musician made his request on a beach in Montecito, near Santa Barbara. For the occasion, Travis Barker had drawn up a romantic setting made of candles and floral arrangements. Amidst the red roses, the 42-year-old reality TV star said “yes” to her.

Moments later, the bride and groom reunited with their loved ones to celebrate their engagement. In her Instagram story, Kim Kardashian posted a video of Kourtney and Travis kissing, revealing her big sister’s imposing engagement ring. A model composed of a large diamond that strongly resembles Kim’s old ring that was created at the time by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.





The engagement ring given by Travis Barker to Kourtney Kardashian on October 17, 2021 © Instagram

First marriage for Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their relationship official in January 2021 after about two months of dating. Knowing each other for a long time, they had first been neighbors and then friends before falling in love with each other. Before making his marriage proposal, the drummer of the group Blink-182 had been able to count on the support of his companion to accompany him to New York, where he provided a performance in the last episode of “Saturday Night Live”.

It will be the first union for Kourtney Kardashian, who had been in a relationship for more than ten years with Scott Disick, the father of her three children, without ever having accepted his marriage proposals. She then had a romance with the French Younes Bendjima. For his part, Travis Barker has already been married twice: between 2001 and 2002 to Melissa Kennedy, and from 2004 to 2009 to Shanna Moakler, the mother of his two children.

