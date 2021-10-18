Large Families: Alexandre and Ambre Dol victims of a motorcycle accident

Terrible news for the Dol family. Present on our screens, following their participation in the show Large families: life in XXL – previously broadcast on TF1 – the parents of the tribe of five children told their subscribers of an unfortunate crash on the road. Victims of a motorcycle accident on the evening of Saturday, October 16, 2021, Alexandre and Ambre Dol gave their news this Sunday, October 17 on Instagram.

This weekend, the two lovers decided to take a romantic stroll. Unfortunately, both parents were involved in a nasty traffic accident. In story this Sunday, the mother shared some news on this terrible incident. “The day did not quite go as planned. One less radial head for Alexandre Dol“, she shared in story (see slideshow).

Following this accident, her lover and husband Alexandre came out with some after-effects: “Alex broke his radial head. We had a little motorcycle accident yesterday. We hurt each other everywhere and we scared each other. Especially me. Maybe because I’m a slugger and because in my work I see these motorcycle accidents where not everyone comes out unscathed“, then unveiled the emergency nurse, not without emotion. And to continue:” The record is rather good. It could have been worse”





A family now complete

Lately on the Web, the mother of the family had made some heartbreaking confessions to her community. Last September, Ambre Dol asked his subscribers to ask him a few questions about his married life. An opportunity seized by an Internet user who wanted to know if the latter wanted Joaquim, Winona (fruit of his union with Alexandre), Jade, Maëlys and Lizandro (born from a previous relationship) to have yet another little brother or a little sister. To which Ambre Dol had answered bluntly: “It is difficult for me to accept that I will no longer carry life … I am trying to make up my mind !!! The desire for motherhood is very present! I sometimes wake up at 4am thinking about it. But I had a difficult year. I was really very tired and I tell myself that one more child could end me with the pace of work that I have. “