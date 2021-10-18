Laure and Matthieu unveil new photos of their baby

Laure, the former candidate of Married at first sight has just unveiled a whole new series of photos of her little daughter Lya and internet users are in love.
More than a year ago, Laure and Matthieu said to each other “Yes” in the show Married at first sight. The two singles decided to let science choose their partner for them according to their character and their desires. It is on the day of a wedding, at the town hall that they discover their other half for the first time. Between Laure and Matthieu, it was not immediately love at first sight – the young man unable to manage his stress – but they quickly found each other during the honeymoon, to the point of quickly starting their family. . It was during the final assessment that Laure and Matthieu announced to viewers that they were going to become parents. After long months of waiting and an exhausting pregnancy, Laure finally gave birth to a baby Lya on August 24. Since then, the couple is totally gaga over their daughter.
“What a beauty”
“You can grow up, your soothed little face will remain intact in my memory”, wrote Laure in a tender message. On their social networks, the couple does not stop sharing photos of their little girl. This time, they did a photoshoot with a professional to mark the girl’s first months and the photos are sublime, close-up. “What a beauty”, “These magnificent photos”, “Sublimes”, “Too cute”, is it possible to read in comments; Internet users under the spell.
Laure and Matthieu, a good example for M6
“Baby aunty that. The most beautiful”, writes Mélina, a candidate for season 5 of Married at first sight. It must be said that the couple of Laure and Matthieu is a dream and it is one of the rare candidates to still be in a relationship after the end of the adventure on M6. Yannick and Mélina had finally decided to divorce when they discovered that they did not have the same desires, while Émeline and Frédéric also decided to continue their journey separately. If the love story of Delphine and Romain in season 4 was unsuccessful, the young woman was able to count on Laure and Matthew to find her new companion. You will still have to be patient to discover her face.