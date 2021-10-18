Laurent Delahousse commits a big blunder by addressing Gilbert Montagné (VIDEO)

This Sunday, October 17, Laurent Delahousse received Gilbert Montagné on the plateau of 8:30 p.m., Sunday. By throwing a magneto, the journalist will make a serious mistake by addressing his guest struck by blindness, since he will ask the latter to “watch” the images broadcast …
“I weighed 950 grams”, it is the beginning of the moving story of Gilbert Montagné, who tells his first moments of life in a book, In the garden of my life, released in 2018. Born very premature after 5 and a half months of pregnancy into a modest family, he had little chance of getting out. This Sunday, October 17, the singer was on the set of 8:30 p.m., Sunday. Laurent Delahousse reviewed all the great moments in the life of the interpreter of Under the tropical sunlights. In addition to his blindness on which he returned with a lot of philosophy, the singer spoke of his beginnings, his political positions and told a touching anecdote about Johnny Hallyday.
“Look … listen and we’ll be back”
In 1979, a certain Johnny Hallyday invited Gilbert Montagné to accompany him on stage. This is the archive that Laurent Delahousse decided to show to his Sunday evening guest. To launch the magneto, the journalist will make a big mistake. Caught in the moment of the moment, the host will address the singer inappropriately stricken with blindness : “We are on stage and a certain Johnny Hallyday is going to say that. Look … listen, and we’re back“, he launches hesitantly. And for good reason, the journalist has just realized his mistake! A little later, Alice Taglioni’s companion will try to make up for it:”Two minutes ago I said: ‘look at Gilbert, can you imagine! What do you perceive of all this?“, he asks him before immediately following up with another question about his work.
“It’s you I wanted”
Despite the awkwardness of Laurent Delahousse, Gilbert Montagné does not take it back and tells his moving story without a frown. After this beautiful moment of complicity shared on stage with Johnny Hallyday, an evening is organized. “At the end of her show, I’m leaving because I’m not the star“, recalls the singer, modest. But the artist made an error of judgment:”Around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m., I get a call“, he says. The captain is on the phone:”Gilbert, why aren’t you here?Johnny asks him. The artist explains that he “didn’t think it was okay to stay at the party“. But this answer does not suit the late interpreter ofLight the fire : “It’s you that I wanted“, he replied. A touching story that Gilbert Montagné will never forget.