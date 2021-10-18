Laurent Ruquier tense against Jordan Bardella: their chaotic exchange in On est en direct (VIDEO) – videos

Between Laurent Ruquier and Jordan Bardella, the conversation was difficult to say the least, on the set ofWe are live, Saturday October 16. Both men raised their voices when the debate revolved around immigration.

The tension was more than palpable between Laurent Ruquier and Jordan bardella in We are live this Saturday, October 16 on France 2. The two men had a heated exchange. As the TV presenter tried to get a clear answer from the president of the National Gathering about immigration, he felt compelled to make a small correction: “The people you are talking about, who are in the neighborhoods, the suburbs, you know that for the most part they are French?”

“Invite Monsieur Mélenchon!”

The opportunity for him to affirm that the “foreigners” pinned by members of the National Rally are not “most of the time” and that they are “children whose parents are themselves French”. A point in common with Jordan Bardella, who “belongs to a generation resulting from immigration”, in his words. “My mother was not born here, but in Italy and like many people, when they arrived in France in the 60s and 70s, [mes parents] have made this demanding effort, to leave a small part of their culture of origin to blend into the national community “, estimated the politician.





Urgently, Laurent Ruquier insisted on having “solutions” concrete aspects of the migration issue: “You are not answering my question!”, he reproached his guest on several occasions, cutting him off. “Can I answer you?”, Jordan Bardella asked, while the host replied: “Exactly. For the moment, you haven’t answered me, that’s why I insist! I let you speak, but you answered side by side.” Tense, the 26-year-old MEP then released: “If you invite me so that I give you the answers you want to hear, then invite Mr. Mélenchon for whom, obviously, you vote.”

“We will expel the illegals”

Decided to go to the end of his speech, the young man referred to a recent parliamentary report according to which there would be in Seine-Saint-Denis “up to 25% of the population that is present clandestinely”, before talking about the measures that the RN has planned to put in place if it wins the presidential election of 2022: “We will expel the illegals because there are people who come to our country, who violate our laws and our hospitality. ” Jordan Bardella then pointed out that his party’s ambition is to “request” French people of foreign origin “to live in the French way”, starting with the fact of not wearing “ostentatious religious symbols, especially for children”.

Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias