lava from Cumbre Vieja still gushes in La Palma

On the island of The Palma, in the Canaries (Spain), the Cumbre Vieja volcano has not stopped spitting the theve for 28 days. According to experts, the rash will last for several more weeks.

In the Canaries (Spain), Cumbre Vieja has not left the inhabitants of La Palma any respite since it erupted almost a month ago. On its flanks, in the middle of the night, volcanologists take measurements, in outfits that make them look like astronauts. Above their heads, lava continues to gush out of the crater. In the last 48 hours, the eruption has redoubled in violence.





The magma flows ravage the fields and set fire to new dwellings. Already more than 700 hectares and 1,800 buildings have been destroyed. Almost 10% of the population had to be evacuated. The whole island now lives to the rhythm of the uncontrollable volcano. The air becomes unbreathable. “There is a lot of ashes, and the ones that fall are finer than at the beginning”, adds a resident.

Another consequence of this volcanic fog is that almost all flights from La Palma are suspended, waiting for the smoke to clear. According to experts, the rash could continue for several weeks or even months.