LdC (F) | Concern around Océane Sercien-Ugolin after the match against Metz

Concern rose on the floor after the final whistle of the meeting. While the two teams greeted each other, Océane Sercien-Ugolin collapsed twice. She was quickly taken care of by rescuers.

It’s the kind of image we hate to see. During the Champions League meeting between Krim and Metz, Océane Sercien-Ugolin collapsed twice after the final whistle. Emma Jacques quickly alerted the emergency services when, after greeting her compatriot, the left-hander lay down on the ground.





The French international was put in a lateral position of safety by the staff and his language maintained. Rescuers rushed into the field to take charge of her. Players from both teams then gathered around her to prevent the footage from being broadcast. At the end of the broadcast, the emergency services were taking care of the Frenchwoman.

Lying twice on the ground

It all happened after the final buzzer. The Messines snatched the victory on a shot from Louise Burgaard in the dying seconds. The Dane was in a duel against Sercien-Ugolin, but no contact seems to have taken place between the two players. The right-back has even restarted to try to play the last action. But, once the final whistle, she returned to her own half to lie down on the ground. She got up to greet the opponents. It was after having toured the Metz girls that the Cherbourgoise took to the ground a second time.

For the moment no information concerning the state of health of the French international has been communicated.