Léa Salamé embarrassed after her very daring slip up in front of Marie-Anne Chazel and Régis Laspalès

Saturday September 4, 2021, Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé launched the second season of On est en direct, a program broadcast every Saturday on France 2, from 11:25 pm. Saturday, October 16, 2021, the pair took control of a new episode of the show. The opportunity for the journalist and the host, who previously presented her program On n’est pas couché for 14 years, to receive those who make the news on the set of this program unveiled for the first time on the air in 2020. A weekly meeting that Léa Salamé had joined during the second season. She had already officiated for Laurent Ruquier in We are not lying.





Saturday, October 16, 2021, a dozen guests showed up on the On est plateau live. Indeed, in addition to Christophe Beaugrand, the rapper Hatik or Lynda Lemay, the hosts also received in their program the actors Régis Laspalès and Marie-Anne Chazel. The actors then ensured the promotion of their play called The Family and the Vegetable Garden. They did not expect to be taken such a giggle because of a saucy slip proposed by Léa Salamé. The young mother wanted to question the actors about their relationship on the boards. Indeed, they interpret a couple and are thus very tactile during the play.

The journalist then asks Régis Laspalès and Marie-Anne Chazel how to make sure not to go too far in their actions. They then reveal that, unlike (…)

