Leclerc will sell at cost price until October 30

Faced with the increase in prices, Leclerc has committed to sell fuel at cost price until the end of the month, without making a margin

It is a way of putting pressure on the government. In a context of soaring fuel prices, the Leclerc brands will sell gasoline at cost price “without margin” until October 30, announced Michel-Edouard Leclerc on RTL. The president of the group assured to have been “tickled by the intervention of the Minister of the Environment who, in front of the soaring fuel prices and forgetting that it is the State which had the levers with the weight of the taxes, we had invited us to lower our prices ”.





“We sell without margin”

While diesel had reached its highest historical level, the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili had asked distributors to make a gesture by cutting back on their margins. “We take a position by saying we sell without margin until the end of the month and so if it continues to increase, the leeway is not with us (the distributors), it is with you (the government). ) ”, Replied Michel-Édouard Leclerc.

He believes that the levers are on the side of the executive. “If we want prices not to increase too much, we must take the factors of increase, VAT, TIPP … It is not in the camp of private companies,” he repeated.