Leclerc will sell its fuel at cost price until October 30 – Economy







The E.Leclerc centers announced Monday that they would sell fuel at cost price until October 30 in all their service stations, excluding motorway stations. “We are making the maximum effort that the law allows us to make. We do not currently have the right to resell at a loss, ”said Michel-Edouard Leclerc, president of the strategy committee of the E.Leclerc centers in a press release.

Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition, asked distributors “to make a gesture in this difficult period by reducing their margins” to relieve the pocketbook of the French.

“The weight of taxes”

Michel-Edouard Leclerc replied to him on RTL this Monday morning, explaining that he wanted to show that by selling at cost price, if the price continues to increase, this means that “the leeway is not with us” and ” that it is the State which had the levers with the weight of the taxes ”, a lever which“ is not in the camp of the private companies at this stage ”. Michel-Edouard Leclerc also promised that if tax cuts were decided, he would pass them directly on to the price at the pump.





“The French are having an increase in heating, subscriptions and rents. I see a wave of inflation coming with other vectors, such as the transport crisis and huge repercussions on exports and industrial products. We must mobilize, State and private companies, ”he added.