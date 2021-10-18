Leclerc will sell the fuel at cost price until October 30

Asked about RTL, Michel-Edouard Leclerc called on the government to act on the taxes on fuel in response to its commitment to cut its margins.

Fuel at cost price until October 30: this is what motorists who will go to refuel at Leclerc will be able to find.

Read alsoGasoline: the fuel check trail

Its president of the strategic committee, Michel-Edouard Leclerc, in fact promised at the RTL microphone on Monday that the Leclerc centers will sell fuel at cost price until that date. “We take a position by saying that we sell without margin until the end of the month. If that (the price) continues to increase, the leeway is not with us ”, he explains to the government. Michel-Edouard Leclerc thus denounced the words of the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, who called on distributors to lower their margins on October 12 at the National Assembly.

Lower taxes

But for the president of Leclerc’s strategic committee, it is up to the State to act alongside industrialists. He asks for a reduction in taxes, such as VAT or TIPP (internal tax on petroleum products now TICPE: internal consumption tax on energy products). “But it is not in the private camp at this stage”, he insists, specifying that if the government chose to lower these taxes, Leclerc would undertake to pass this initiative on to its prices.





Insisting on the need for state action, Michel-Edouard Leclerc warns about the “Inflation wave” : “French households are struggling with an increase in the price of heating, transport, electricity, an increase in subscriptions, of all expenditure constraints such as rents …”, he explains adding that“We must mobilize, the State and private companies not to alter purchasing power in the coming months”.

SEE ALSO – Fuel prices: Barbara Pompili promises state intervention to “help those who really need it”

Higher prices than in 2012

In early October, prices at the pump climbed again by two cents, bringing the year-over-year price increase to 29%. This inflation affects all road fuels: the liter of SP98 was thus established at 1.72 euros, against 1.66 euros for the liter of SP95, exceeding their record level of April 2012. Diesel, whose liter reached 1.5583 euros on average, was now three cents more expensive than its record in October 2018.