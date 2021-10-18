Left by his wife Wanda, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi no longer trains with PSG

TELENOVELA – Will Mauro Icardi be able to play with PSG against RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League? Not sure … The Argentine striker has not trained for two days, his wife and agent Wanda having left France with their children after accusing him of infidelity.

They are one of the most sulphurous couples in the world of football. PSG Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi, 28, and his partner, host and influencer Wanda Nara, 34, are they going their separate ways? There is obviously water in the gas, if we are to believe the soap opera that has been unleashing passions since last weekend. And which could partly explain his small form during the match won by his team (2-1) on Friday against Angers. The affair broke out on Saturday, around 9 p.m., when the young woman, followed by 8.6 million subscribers on Instagram, published in her story a series of photos and videos in which he was seen leaving Paris by plane, towards Milan. , with the couple’s two daughters. In an explicit message, since deleted, she writes “Family otra mas que tu cargaste por zorra!“(Another family destroyed for a bitch! – editor’s note). Should we deduce that Monsieur was at fault?

Reconciled … and then no!

Very quickly, fans of the Icardi family notice that Wanda has deleted all the photos where she appears with Mauro … and that she even stopped following the account of the one she married in 2013 before becoming her agent, trader itself its transfer from Inter Milan to PSG in 2019. In the Argentine press, we already think we know the name of the “breaker” of the couple: a certain China Suarez, actress, singer and model.

On Sunday, the player is absent from PSG training at Camp des Loges, apologized by his club for personal reasons. And for good reason: he decided to go to Milan to win back his wife. In the evening, he posted on Instagram a series of pictures showing them entwined as in the best days, suggests an express reconciliation…. Yes but no.

This Monday morning, Wanda Nara posted a photo of her left hand with this equivocal message: “I prefer her without a wedding ring“. In the process, PSG announced that Mauro Icardi was still absent from training, on the eve of the Champions League match between his team and RB Leipzig. From there to consider a forfeit?

Wanda Nara / Instagram

“He couldn’t train today, but he’s in the squad for tomorrow“, explained Monday afternoon the coach of the club of the capital Maurico Pochettino.”We will see tonight what the situation is and whether he can play or not.“ And China Suarez in all of this? In a message to the Argentinian people site MDZ, the young woman denies this Monday being in a relationship with the player. “I have no idea where it all came from. I don’t even know them “, she says of the Icardi couple. “I have nothing to do with it. “Following the next episode …

