Lens-Lille incidents: eight months suspended prison sentence for a Lille supporter

A 27-year-old Lille supporter, arrested after the incidents that occurred during the Lens-Lille match in mid-September, was sentenced on Monday to eight months in prison for having launched a siege from the stands and injured a CRS. The penalty was accompanied by a stadium ban for LOSC matches and all matches at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium for 18 months. The accused must report to the Béthune police station during each LOSC Ligue 1 match and pay 1,500 euros to the injured CRS. The prosecutor had requested 10 months of suspended imprisonment.
At the hearing Monday, the defendant Thomas H. admitted to having broken a seat of the platform with a gesture of the foot, then to have launched it in the direction of the lawn, where CRS were deployed. One of the CRS had received this seat on the leg and had been injured in the tibia, scene recorded by the video surveillance of the stadium. Falling under the shock of the projectile, he had been evacuated and had received a 7-day break from work.
“The biggest mistake of his life”, for his lawyer
“I didn’t think I was hurting anyone, I couldn’t see in front of me. […] I made a stupid mistake ”, said the man with a clean criminal record, who appeared free under judicial supervision. Hands clasped behind his back, he assured that he had not aimed at anyone, taken by “Group effect”, while insults and projectiles were fired between supporters of the two clubs since the start of the meeting.
At the time of the facts, he was just a member of the Lille supporters club Ultras Dogues Virage Est, with which he had only attended one LOSC match. “He is the only one to appear when the atrocities were committed by a dozen people on both sides”, denounced the advice of Thomas H., Maître Sandra Bonnet. “He has no hatred towards Lens. He is a supporter who wanted to live his passion and who unfortunately gave in to his impulses ”, she underlined, seeing there “The biggest mistake of his life”.