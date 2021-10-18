Less product, same price: what is “shrinkflation”, a vicious marketing technique

A reduced quantity for the same price. “Shrinkflation”, a marketing technique for optimizing blows for manufacturers, continues to become widespread in France in recent months. For the consumer, this low noise increase weakens purchasing power.

This is a technique well known to marketers: “shrinkflation”. The principle is simple but formidable: reduce the quantity of a product little by little without lowering its price. A method that is applied more and more in mass distribution with the rise in raw materials. For the consumer, “shrinkflation” is less noticeable than an increase in tariffs.





More insidious

According to specialist Edgar Dworsky quoted by France 24, dozens of products are affected by this hidden price increase. All consumer goods for sale in supermarkets may be affected. “It’s more insidious because reducing the size is less obvious than a price increase […] Companies do this because consumers have a price in mind for a particular item, based on years of experience, ”Jonathan Khoo analyzes, quoted by several media.

Consumers aware?

For Edgar Dworsky, manufacturers abuse this technique because “They have included the costs (of re-calibration) and if they have 0.5% of consumers who complain, they send them vouchers so that they can continue to buy. ” Like all marketing techniques, “if it continues to make them (manufacturers, editor’s note) earn money, they will do it.”

However, for several years consumers have regularly displayed the abuses of this method. On the social network Reddit, 14,700 people regularly share abuse.