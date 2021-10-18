Liga: Barça unveils the images of the new Camp Nou

FC Barcelona is preparing for the future. And so that it is certainly (a little) rosier than the present, the Catalan club is projecting itself in a brand new Camp Nou. A version 2.0 of the current one: more modern, newer and more functional. A project called “The New Espai Barça” and whose images were revealed in a video posted on social networks.

Inaugurated in 1957, Camp Nou will therefore suffer a great deal of expense, since investments are estimated at 900 million euros for Barcelona. Funding possible thanks to a loan of 1.5 billion euros over 35 years. Barça will notably install a roof, in addition to the construction of a new room dedicated to indoor sports, called “Palau Blaugrana” and which will be occupied by the other teams of the club. The capacity of the new Camp Nou should be 110,000 places, with inauguration scheduled for four years, in 2025.





In addition, this new enclosure will also be ecological, since solar panels will be installed on the roof, with geothermal energy to heat the installations. Suffice to say that this stadium will be at the cutting edge of technology.

