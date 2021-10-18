Ligue 1: ASSE and Claude Puel about to separate

More than a defeat, it was a slap in the face. And Claude Puel could not recover from it. Humiliated Sunday on the lawn of Strasbourg (5-1), the Greens, very pale since the start of the season, would be about to thank their coach, unable to reverse the trend in recent weeks. According to RMC Sport , a crisis meeting is scheduled at the Robert-Herbin training center this Monday evening. Its outcome would already be written: the departure of Puel will be ratified.

Also according to the radio, the speech of the current coach of ASSE would not really go to his locker room. What push its leaders to act without delay, at the risk of seeing this season turn into a real nightmare called Ligue 2. In the event of Puel’s departure, several names would circulate. Pascal Dupraz would be part of this list, just like David Guion, former coach of Reims and director of the training center in the past.

In the immediate future, the Greens would opt for an internal solution, namely Laurent Huard, very probably assisted in his mission by Razik Nedder, currently on the reserve bench and who knows a good part of the professional group. Another thorny question: how much would the dismissal of Claude Puel cost? RMC Sport speaks of a sum of around 4 million euros. An amicable agreement would certainly be the ideal solution for the Saint-Etienne management, which could also consider offering a retraining to the 60-year-old technician. The goal ? Not paying severance pay.

