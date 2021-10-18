Lili Reynaud-Dewar wins the 2021 Marcel-Duchamp Prize

Lili Reynaud-Dewar, winner of the 2021 Marcel-Duchamp Prize.

While the FIAC will open on Thursday, October 21, the peak of the contemporary art season in Paris, Lili Reynaud-Dewar was awarded on the 21e Marcel-Duchamp Prize, Monday, October 18 in the evening, on the occasion of a ceremony at the Center Pompidou, in Paris. The 46-year-old artist succeeds Kapwani Kiwanga as the winner of the most prestigious French prize rewarding a confirmed artist, whether French or evolving on the French scene.

The list of the four artists nominated for 2021 was communicated on January 7: they were Julian Charrière, Isabelle Cornaro, Julien Creuzet and Lili Reynaud-Dewar. As every year, the prize is accompanied by a group exhibition in four spaces at the Center Pompidou, which opened on October 6 for three months. If the prize rewards the work of a career already well underway, the choice of the work deployed by each of the artists in the running remains decisive at the time of the jury’s deliberations, as does the performance of the rapporteur for each of the artists.





This year, the international jury was made up of Xavier Rey, the new director of the Musée national d’art moderne – Center Pompidou, and Claude Bonnin, collector and new president of Adiaf (Association for the international dissemination of art French, creator of the Prize), Leon Amitai, collector and entrepreneur in Colombia, Shalva Breus, collector and creator of the Breus Foundation and the Kandinsky Prize in Russia, Emma Lavigne, new general manager of the Pinault collection, in Paris , Yan Shiji, founder and director of the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, and Akemi Shiraha, representative of the Marcel Duchamp Association. Upstream, the four artists had been appointed by the Adiaf selection committee.

The video installation “Rome, November 1 and 2, 1975”, by Lili Reynaud-Dewar for the Marcel-Duchamp Prize 2021.

Tempo, actor and language shifts

Plastic artist based in Grenoble, Lili Reynaud-Dewar, whose work mainly takes the form of performances, sculptures, videos and installations, in her practice draws on the history of militant and alternative cultures that she has in particular summoned through figures like Joséphine Baker, Guillaume Dustan, Jean Genet, Sun Ra or Cosey Fanni Tutti. As part of the Prix Duchamp, she presents a video installation on four screens entitled “Rome, 1er and November 2, 1975 ”. This project, launched when she was a resident at the Villa Medici, in Rome, in 2019-2020, looks back on the last day of filmmaker and writer Pier Paolo Pasolini, from his last interview to his assassination – which dates back to the year of birth of the plastic artist.

