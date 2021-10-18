LIVE – For Éric Zemmour, “the civil war is already here”

Éric Zemmour says he is “against parity and positive discrimination”
The polemicist said he was opposed to the rules around parity and positive disrimination, especially in schools.
“All this is scandalous and humiliating for the people who benefit from it”, justified the polemicist.
Éric Zemmour: “I think the civil war is already here”
The polemicist felt that the civil war was already a reality in France.
“When you go to the Bataclan and massacre more than a hundred people Kalashnikov-style, it is called civil war. When you slaughter a priest in his church, it is called civil war. When you slaughter a priest. professor […] it is called the civil war “, enumerated Éric Zemmour.
Éric Zemmour believes that “overall, France does not work enough”
“Overall France does not work enough”, declared the polemicist, taking again the campaign slogan of Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007: “to work more to earn more”.
Éric Zemmour also considered that “promising an increase in the minimum wage” was a “demagogic” proposition.
Éric Zemmour on the presidential election: “the major question is the identity and the decline of France”
Eric Zemmour blasted the “demagogic measures” of several presidential candidates, the latter ignoring according to them “the impoverishment of the French population”.
“The major question is the identity and the decline of France,” said the polemicist.
Increase in diesel prices: Eric Zemmour in favor of lower taxes
The polemicist said he was rather favorable “in the short term” of a reduction in taxes in the face of soaring diesel prices in France.
For Eric Zemmour, the yellow vests “are the victims of 40 years of politics”
The polemicist said “understand” the mobilization of yellow vests whose specter of a second season looms in the face of the rise in the price of gasoline in France.
“They are the victims of 40 years of policy, they are the victims of mass immigration which has driven them from the suburbs […] deindustrialisation and the crazy energy policy of Emmanuel Macron and the European Commission, “Eric Zemmour said on BFMTV.
Éric Zemmour on October 17, 1961: “we accuse Papon not to accuse General De Gaulle”
Éric Zemmour denounced the “hypocrisy” of Emmanuel Macron and Alain Duhamel on the issue of October 17, 1961. The Head of State, who accused Maurice Papon alone of the “inexcusable crimes” of the repression of the FLN demonstration, did not qualify the massacre as a state crime.
“We accuse Papon not to accuse General De Gaulle,” said Eric Zemmour against Alain Duhamel, “It is General de Gaulle that you and Emmanuel Macron are accusing”.
Éric Zemmour: “historically, the far right wants to overthrow the Republic, which I don’t want”
“Historically, the extreme right wants to overthrow the Republic, which I do not want,” assured the polemicist on BFMTV.
Éric Zemmour: “I have nothing against foreigners, I simply prefer the French”
Eric Zemmour said he disagreed completely “for 30 years” with his interlocutor Alain Duhamel, with whom he is debating this evening on BFMTV.
“I don’t want to overthrow the Republic […] I have nothing to do with foreigners, I simply prefer the French “, declared the polemicist in the introduction.” We have elites who, for 20 years, have preferred foreigners to the French “, he affirmed, while denying himself to be extreme right.
