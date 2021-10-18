London worries about “terrorists in the bedroom”

The Minister of the Interior fears that “people vulnerable to radicalization have spent more time online during lockdowns”. A path the killer may have followed.

British intelligence agencies have alerted the government to the risk of a new wave of terror led by “Radicals in the chamber”. After shock at the murder of Conservative MP David Amess, security services are worried about a breeding ground for Islamist activists who have radicalized He is concerned that the lockdown has made it more difficult to detect signs of a shift towards Islamist extremism. és on the internet during long confinements. A new generation of “Post-Covid lone wolves”.

As the nation and Boris Johnson paid tribute to the MP on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel expressed concern that “People vulnerable to radicalization spent more time online during lockdowns.” Young people would thus have been more exposed to extremist propaganda. And