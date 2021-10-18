“Look …”: Laurent Delahousse makes a big clumsy mistake with Gilbert Montagné

Laurent Delahousse distinguished himself on Sunday, October 17 in “8:30 p.m. Sunday” by a beautiful blunder. By launching a magneto, the presenter of France 2 invited Gilbert Montagné, his guest of the day to watch.



It’s a television moment that will go down in history. Laurent Delahousse suggested to Gilbert Montagné to look at the images that were to follow. Big mistake: the singer is stricken with blindness. The French artist was the guest of Laurent Delahousse in the weekly program “20h30 le dimanche”. Gilbert Montagné confided in the beginning of his career, on his blindness, his relations with Johnny Hallyday or his political convictions.





“Look … listen, and we’re back”

Laurent Delahousse then decided to show an archive on the air: Johnny inviting him to go on stage, in front of an audience of spectators. It was then that the presenter invited him to view the images. “We’re on stage and a certain Johnny Hallyday is going to say that. Look … listen, and we’ll come back,” he said hesitantly. A blunder that Laurent Delahousse himself hastened to point out: “Two minutes ago, I said: ‘look at Gilbert, you imagine! What do you perceive of all this?”.

As Télé-Loisirs reports, the singer did not stand up to this small error. Gilbert Montagné has, in fact, continued to tell his story in front of viewers. A few moments later, Internet users noted the incident on Twitter, giving rise to some taunts.