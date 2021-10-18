“Look …”: Laurent Delahousse’s big blunder with Gilbert Montagné

the essential

Singer Gilbert Montagné was the guest of “8:30 pm Sunday” with Laurent Delahousse, on France 2, this Sunday evening.

Gilbert Montagné was the guest of Laurent Delahousse, this Sunday evening on France 2, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the song “The fool”. Gilbert Montagné had released the single when he was not even 20 years old: the melody had come to mind when he heard birdsong. The song ranked number 1 in twelve countries.

During the interview, Laurent Delahousse released an archive image of Johnny Hallyday in 1979. He then welcomed Gilbert Montagné on stage with him at the Pavillon de Paris. By launching the subject of “The moment archives”, the presenter of France 2 addressed Gilbert Montagné saying: “Look, listen”. Surely realizing that he was speaking to a blind man, Laurent Delahousse stammered a little and repeated with a smile: “Listen”. Gilbert Montagné added: “And we look”. Before Laurent Delahousse says: “And we’re coming back”.

A blunder highlighted by several Internet users.

laurent delahousse who says “look” to gilbert montagné and after who stammers

– debaliz halloween era? (@sweetviIIains) October 17, 2021

@ France2_Presse Laurent Delahousse who said to Gilbert Montagné watched, it would not occur to him to remember that Gilbert Montagné is blind ??? – Laetitia burel (@LaetitiaBurel) October 17, 2021

After the distribution of the archive image, Gilbert Montagné said that at the end of this concert in 1979, he had returned home. “I’m leaving because I’m not the star.” Johnny Hallyday called him in the middle of the night. “Around 3 or 4 in the morning, I get a call.” Johnny Hallyday then replied: “Gilbert, why aren’t you here?” Response from Gilbert Montagné in 1979: “I did not find it correct to stay at the party”. The prisoner replied: “But it’s you I wanted!” Words that the singer has never forgotten.

Gilbert Montagné has just released a remastered version of “The fool”. He continues to give concerts regularly. He will perform in Gaillac (Tarn) and Canet-en-Roussillon (Pyrénées-Orientales) in August 2022.