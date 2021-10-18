Lucas Hernandez did well in court, prison in sight?

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

Lucas Hernandez, the defender of Bayern Munich and the France team, has therefore decided to respond in person to the summons of the Spanish courts, which sentenced the player to six months in a row for a case of domestic violence allegedly dating back to 2017 A court in Madrid had asked Lucas Hernandez to appear on Tuesday, October 19, so that he could be notified of his obligation to choose a penitentiary center within ten days.

It was finally on Monday that Lucas Hernandez presented himself, thus retrieving this information which therefore leaves him until October 28 to choose the prison of his choice. Except that according to the Cadena COPE, Lucas Hernandez transmitted an appeal. It remains to be seen whether it will be suspensive.

💥 ÚLTIMA HORA | @LucasHernandez ya se ha presentado voluntariamente en el juzgado para elegir centro penitenciario 📆 Lo ha hecho un día antes de lo requerido 🔐 Deberá ingresar in prison in 10 días 🧑🏻‍⚖️ Está tramitando un recurso en la Audiencia Provincial 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/SXcajhSdVW

