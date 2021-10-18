Lucas Hernandez has until October 28 to enter prison in Spain unless his appeal is accepted

French Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez, convicted of failing to respect a removal measure after domestic violence, has until October 28 to voluntarily enter prison in Spain, unless his appeal is accepted, announced Monday 18 October Spanish justice.

Summoned on Tuesday, October 19 by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJ) to be notified of his imprisonment order, the 25-year-old presented himself “voluntarily at 11:30 am today (Monday), one day before its convocation”, TSJ said in a statement. He has “ten days to enter prison voluntarily” unless his appeal is accepted in time and allows him to avoid incarceration, according to the TSJ.

On Wednesday, October 13, the Spanish justice ordered the imprisonment of the French international defender of Bayern Munich for failing to comply with a removal measure imposed after a fight with his partner in 2017. The Bavarian club has supported him in this case .

The first conviction of Lucas Hernandez in this case dates back to February 2017. The defender was then sentenced, like his partner, to 31 days of community service and a deportation order and ban on entering contact for six months for mutual domestic violence. Barely four months later, the player and his partner were arrested at Madrid-Barajas airport on their return from vacation.





The footballer had been detained for a few hours in police custody by the police for not having respected the removal measure imposed in 2017, before being released. Tried for non-compliance with the expulsion measure, he was sentenced in 2019 to six months in prison. On the other hand, his partner had not been arrested at the airport because the deportation order had not yet been officially notified to her at that time.

His appeal of the decision was rejected last week by the courts, which ruled that it was “a repeat offender“. In fact, in addition to the conviction”for an offense of injury in the context of domestic violence“and for non-compliance with the expulsion measure, Hernandez was inflicted”another conviction“for similar facts by a court in Mostoles, a city on the outskirts of Madrid.