Lucas Hernandez has until October 28 to enter prison in Spain

After Spanish justice ordered the imprisonment of French defender Lucas Hernandez for failing to respect a removal measure imposed after an argument with his partner Amelia de la Osa Lorente, the world champion has until October 28 to enter in prison in Spain, unless his appeal is accepted.

We know a little more about the Lucas Hernandez case. The French international defender, who plays at Bayern Munich, has until October 28 to enter prison in Spain unless his appeal is accepted. As announced by several Spanish media including radio Cadena COPE, the 25-year-old player showed up “voluntarily at 11:30 am today (Monday), one day before his summons,” the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJ) said in a statement. He has “ten days to enter prison voluntarily” unless his appeal is accepted in time and allows him to avoid incarceration, according to the TSJ.

The player has appealed against his imprisonment, but it remains to be seen whether the body in charge of examining his appeal will respond favorably and within the time limit to avoid him imprisonment, a source told AFP. within the tribunal.





Lucas Hernandez and his partner Amelia Lorente were both convicted of domestic violence in February 2017 after a brawl. They had been sentenced to 31 days of community service with a six-month ban on approaching within 500 meters of each other and communicating. Reconciled, the couple got married a few months later and it was on returning from their honeymoon that the player was arrested at Madrid airport for having violated this removal measure. Amelia Lorente had not been arrested, because this ban on contact had not yet been formally notified to her, and she was therefore not considered to be at fault.

Lucas Hernandez was finally sentenced in 2019 to six months in prison, a sentence he appealed. This appeal was rejected last week by the courts which considered that it was “a repeat offender”. In fact, in addition to the conviction “for an offense of injury in the context of domestic violence” and for non-compliance with the expulsion measure, Hernandez had been imposed “another conviction” for similar facts by a court of Mostoles, city of the suburbs of Madrid.