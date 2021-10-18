Mahrez ignites for the performances of Benzema!

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

His performances in recent months have earned him to be among the favorites for obtaining the next Ballon d’Or, and Karim Benzema may have taken a small lead with his victory with the Blues in the League of Nations, and his incredible goal against Spain which allowed the Blues to revive. The Real Madrid striker, in any case, has garnered a lot of support lately, and a certain Riyad Mahrez has also delivered his compliments to the Madrid striker.

As part of a Live on Instagram, Riyad Mahrez was indeed asked about his vision about Benzema. And the Manchester City winger did not hold back his compliments. “There is no need for words. It’s an incredible career. Staying 10 or 11 years as number 9 at Real Madrid is very difficult. He deserves it and I’m happy for him. He can still score a lot of goals and stay on top for a long time to come, ”says Mahrez.

