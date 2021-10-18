Marchand, Alldritt, Jelonch, Dupont and Fickou candidates to be captain of the Blues

Asked this Monday, on the sidelines of the announcement of the list, on who will replace in the captaincy Charles Ollivon, injured in the knee in June and forfeit these November tests, the manager of the Blues Raphaël Ibanez confirmed that they were well five to be able to apply: Julien Marchand, Grégory Alldritt, Antoine Dupont, Anthony Jelonch and Gaël Fickou.
“They stood out by being in our eyes completely representative of our leadership criteria, detailed Ibanez. We have defined five criteria to make our choice: 1. Performance in the field, of course. 2. Generosity: not to be focused on their own performance but also to look to others before and during the match. 3. Humility: this is what pleaded in favor of Anthony Jelonch for the tour in Australia. Respect your partners, be in your place. 4. Loyalty: most important to us, to inspire a form of respect which leads to loyalty. 5. Strength: to be solid during the match to get through hardships. “
The choice has not yet been made and should be from the start of the rally, this Sunday, in the presence of Charles Ollivon, “Our captain”, as Ibanez said. “He will be present to pass the baton to the captain who will be chosen. “
Since the start of his term as coach, Fabien Galthié has already entrusted the armband to four different players: Charles Ollivon (12 times), Baptiste Serin (1), Baptiste Couilloud (1) and Anthony Jelonch (3).