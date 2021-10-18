Marchand, Alldritt, Jelonch, Dupont and Fickou candidates to be captain of the Blues

“They stood out by being in our eyes completely representative of our leadership criteria, detailed Ibanez. We have defined five criteria to make our choice: 1. Performance in the field, of course. 2. Generosity: not to be focused on their own performance but also to look to others before and during the match. 3. Humility: this is what pleaded in favor of Anthony Jelonch for the tour in Australia. Respect your partners, be in your place. 4. Loyalty: most important to us, to inspire a form of respect which leads to loyalty. 5. Strength: to be solid during the match to get through hardships. “



