Margaux (Don’t forget the lyrics) reveals how she spent her 534,000 euros

While Margaux will soon make her comeback in NOT‘don’t forget the lyrics, Objeko invites you today to discover how the young woman spent her half a million euros won in the show. Indeed, thanks to this colossal sum, the former protégé of Nagui decided to turn her dreams into reality. Participation in the France Televisions game which effectively enabled him to envision the future with great serenity.

Margaux (Don’t forget the lyrics ) : how did she spend her 534,000 euros?

A long-awaited return

Very soon, France Télévisions viewers will be able to find Margaux in NOT‘don’t forget the lyrics. Indeed, the great champion will be featured in the 2021 Masters Tournament. It thus seemed logical that the greatest champion of the program would be on the bill for this highly anticipated meeting. As a reminder, the young Breton actually holds the record of victories, but also of gains for this emblematic game of the second channel. During her time on the show, Margaux then had 59 consecutive successes to find herself at the head of a prize pool of 534,000 euros.

A course that allows him to get ahead Kevin with 43 victories and 410,000 euros won during his participation. In the top trio of the most big champions of NOT‘forget not the lyrics, let’s add also Caroline with 49 victories and a check for 398,000 euros. Amounts that will make your head spin and transform lives overnight. Questioned by our colleagues from Télé Star magazine, Margaux also agrees to reveal what this very nice jackpot was used for. Indeed, the big one Nagui’s game maestro had a very precise idea regarding the use of these funds. Objeko therefore invites you to discover the beautiful gift that the young woman gave herself.

No madness on the horizon

For Margaux, it therefore seemed unthinkable to squander this large sum of money. It was indeed essential for her to ensure her future and to invest her fortune in a safe bet. Reason why she made a great real estate investment by acquiring a beautiful house in a region dear to her heart: “I bought it a year ago, in a town near Saint-Malo. It’s a small house with a garden in a housing estate ”. Only 25 years old, the famous candidate of NOT‘forget not the lyrics is therefore now the owner of her cocoon in which she hopes to spend lovely moments.





However, despite this financial comfort and a bank account always full, Margaux has not decided to fall asleep on her laurels. She does indeed wish to pursue her professional career by taking care of animals. Recently, she was doing an internship in a veterinary clinic in order to improve her skills. At the same time, the champion of NOT‘forget not the lyrics also has the joy of releasing a single in duet with Coralie, another famous participant of the show. The two young women have also been successful on the Web with more than 200,000 views on YouTube. But if today Margaux remakes the headlines, it is mainly because of her upcoming return to television.

100,000 euros up for grabs

From October 26 next will begin thus the 2021 Masters of NOT‘forget not the lyrics. For the occasion, viewers will therefore be able to discover or rather rediscover thirty-two of the show’s greatest maestros. A meeting of course eagerly awaited by fans of the program which brings together a large number of viewers every evening in front of their small screen. All the former candidates must then be very impatient to return to the France Télévisions stage for this event which should once again hold many surprises. Of course, Margaux is also delighted to be there. An opportunity for her to confront other experts.

All participants of NOT‘forget not the lyrics in its Masters version will therefore be opposed in a competition which already promises to be of a very high level. During an interview with Télé Star, Margaux agrees to talk about her ambition: “Go as far as possible, of course. Otherwise, I don’t expect anything in particular from this show. But given my place in the ranking, I will probably have to come back regularly in the next tournaments ”. Before adding: “This new formula at 32 is great, because I was able to meet a lot of maestros that I should not have met. I surprised myself to be stressed, much more than during my course. With my number 1 place, I really put the pressure on myself ”.



