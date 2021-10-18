Marine Delterme: Rare photos of her son Gabriel whose father is a great actor

After having chained the countless episodes ofAlice Nevers, the judge is a woman, Gabriel Ecoffey (23) finally has something else to look at. His adored mother, Marine Delterme, plays Monday, October 18, 2021 in the new fiction of TF1 Far from home, broadcast in prime time. The opportunity to learn more about this mother of two big sons.





Calling herself a “mother wolf“and sometimes even”a bit too much”, Marine Delterme admits that she sometimes sits with her children. “They send me waltz regularly. It’s hard for artists – whose constitution in essence is not in a pinch – to bring up someone. Because education requires very deep and very square convictions. We grow up together with it all“, she had confided in the columns of TV 7 Days in 2019. Yet Gabriel is also an artist. He has also inherited his fiber for comedy and has already given him the answer in an episode of the sixteenth season ofAlice Nevers, named Deadly escape.



“I am fortunate to have sweet and kind sons. Gabriel really wants to write and become a journalist. Roman is already very square and scientific“She said about her two sons. Rather conservative in her private life, Marine Delterme very rarely publishes photos of her adored Gabriel, born of her relationship with Swiss actor Jean-Philippe Écoffey.