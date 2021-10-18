Market: Will the current energy crisis lead to the creation of a “Gas OPEC”?

(BFM Bourse) – Old sea serpent, the idea of ​​a “Gas Opec” resurfaced this week under the impetus of the Saudi and Russian energy ministers who met Thursday at an energy forum in Moscow. The establishment of such a cartel nevertheless seems unlikely as the structure of the gas market, governed by very long-term contracts, does not seem to lend itself to it.

While oil prices hit new highs this Friday, the barrel of WTI trading in particular at a high since 2014 still driven by favorable fundamentals as well as by the forecasts of the International Energy Agency (IEA) according to which the high price of other energy sources will further boost demand for black gold, boosted by the high price of other energy sources, Russia and Saudi Arabia do not rule out forming an alliance of gas producers on the OPEC model.

“Oil prices have been peaking for years as shortages of natural gas, LNG and coal support demand for oil, which could keep the market in deficit until the end of the year at least,” notes IEA in its monthly report “Those who wanted confirmation that the market will be tight over the next few months need only read this report”, comments Stephen Brennock, analyst at PVM: “The forecast for a seasonal jump demand for fuel sources in winter and with the potential switch from gas to oil should support crude demand, ”he adds.

On the gas side, on the European reference market, the Dutch TTF (Title Transfer Facility), the megawatt hour (MWh) is trading this Thursday at nearly 100 euros (+ 5% compared to the previous day), after having reached a historic record on October 6 at 162 euros per MWh. Despite its recent decline to be blamed on statements by Vladimir Putin who said that Russia was ready to stabilize the European market, the price of gas remains up by more than 600%.





Gathered at an energy forum in Moscow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Abdelaziz bin Salman, who believe that the alliance of the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries and its allies (Opep +, of which they are respectively vice-president and president) protect the black gold market against such volatility, have announced that they are looking into the idea of ​​a “gas Opep”. Alexandre Novak estimated that regulating the gas market on the OPEC + model was a “rational” idea, but added that it was necessary “to work on it in more detail”, according to statements reported by the Russian agency Ria Novosti.

Gas exporters already meet regularly within the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries (FPEG), an organization of which Riyadh is not a member. Oil heavyweight Saudi Arabia is only the world’s ninth largest gas producer, according to IEA data, behind the United States, Russia, Iran, China, Canada, Qatar, Australia and Norway. The United States, China and Canada and India are not, however, part of this intergovernmental forum, whose power therefore appears relatively modest for the time being.

Unlike OPEC, the FPEG does not set production quotas for its members. And the establishment of a cartel governing the gas market seems more difficult to set up than for oil, as the very structure of the market is more complex. Despite the recent boom in LNG (which allows gas to be transported by sea aboard LNG carriers), the latter remains largely dependent on huge gas pipelines (very long to build and expensive to maintain) that link producers and importers for decades. .

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse