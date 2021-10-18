Marseille: a couple of teachers receive letters of death threats with a photo of Samuel Paty

While we paid tribute this Saturday, October 16 to Samuel Paty, this history-geography professor, stabbed and beheaded in the middle of the street, a year ago, in the Yvelines, a couple of Marseille teachers received in his box to the letters a new letter of death threats. The third in a few weeks.

According to our information, the first mail arrived on September 8, with a photo from a newspaper clipping showing Samuel Paty. Four days later, a typed letter filled with death threats is received by the couple. “You are going to die”, can we read in particular in this letter which is in the course of expertise. Finally, on Saturday, a new letter is filed on the anniversary of Samuel Paty’s death.

“At this stage, there is nothing to link these facts to a course given by one of the teachers”, specifies the parquet of Marseilles. “An investigation for a death threat in writing on a person holding public authority has been opened”, adds the parquet. It was entrusted to the urban security of the southern division of the Departmental Directorate of Public Security (DDSP).