Marvel is completely changing its schedule and you’re going to be disappointed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered Phase IV for a few films already. If the various series broadcast on Disney + continue to occupy the field, dhe many films scheduled between 2022 and 2023 will experience a very different fate. The announcement came out of nowhere, but the Marvel timeline is in complete disarray.

By the end of 2021, Marvel should still be feasting us with The Eternals, expected for early November, but especially the third opus of Spiderman with Tom Holland, No Way Home. Rest assured, no change at this level, the end of the year remains promising. But for the next feature films in the saga, that’s another story.

This Monday, October 18, Disney announced the postponement of no less than 8 MCU films scheduled for 2022 and 2023. Among these, highly anticipated projects such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (initially scheduled for March 25, 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (initially scheduled for May 5, 2022), or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (originally scheduled for July 8, 2022). These three big movies are like this respectively postponed to May 6, July 8 and November 11, 2022.





Other reports at Marvel … but not only

If we have covered three of the most hyped films of the MCU, five others also see their release date changed: The Marvels will finally be released on February 17, 2023 (instead of November 11, 2022), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania until July 28, 2023 (instead of February 17). Three other films whose names have not been communicated are also in the game: one is advanced to March 2023, while the other two have been removed from the outing program altogether.

But it’s not just Marvel fans who are going to be saddened on this gloomy Monday evening: two other films were also canceled, without further details, except that it is abouta 20th Century film and a Disney live-action slated for 2023. Two big postponements, finally: first, a new Indiana Jones opus, scheduled for summer 2022, will finally be released on June 30, 2023. It will therefore be necessary to be very patient, but that is nothing compared to this last announced postponement: that of the next Star wars. Initially due to be released in December 2023, it will finally be released two years later, on December 19, 2025.

This is undoubtedly a hard blow for fans of cult sagas, who, for some, will have to wait several more years. We hope that Disney will give us a little more details soon about this major upheaval in its schedule.