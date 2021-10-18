More

    Maserati Grecale postponed due to shortage

    While due to be presented sometime in November, Maserati’s all-new model, the Grecale, is finally postponed until next spring. The manufacturer prefers to shift the presentation, since there is still no semiconductor in stock.

    The Grecale is a crucial model for Maserati which will not be able to remain indefinitely with the only Levante in the catalog in the SUV segment. Shorter, cheaper and with higher sales potential, the Grecale will have to wait, however.


    Maserati, which was to unveil it during the month of November to the press before continuing with the commercial launch, has just announced that the presentation will finally take place in March 2022. A big postponement which can be explained by the shortage of semiconductors, Maserati does not prefer to unveil its SUV too early, if it cannot then quickly exit the production lines.

    The Maserati Grecale takes over the Giorgio platform of the Italian cousin, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. A trident “clone” which will obviously benefit from additional equipment and specific running gear settings, in addition to a specific Maserati interior. It will be the last model developed on this platform before Maserati gradually went electric, notably with the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

