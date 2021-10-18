Match: Guendouzi (OM) “sure to take all three points” against PSG

One week before the Classic, OM midfielder Matteo Guendouzi started the match in his own way by announcing that he was “sure” that his team will win against PSG.

Large winner of Lorient (4-1) thanks to two goals at the end of the match, OM of Matteo Guendouzi will receive PSG next Sunday on the occasion of the 11th day of L1 and the traditional shock was launched by the middle Olympian after the game: “As a footballer, you live for these kinds of matches. Everyone would dream of playing this kind of matches, especially for Olympique de Marseille. With this fervor here at home, I know we can do something very well. I really trust my team. ”





Raised on the fact that it could be a special game for him given he played for PSG during his pre-training, the 22-year-old midfielder largely refuted this hypothesis and was ambitious as reported through DailyMercato: “No, not necessarily, because I played there very young so I attach less importance to it than a club like Lorient (where he completed his training) for example. It’s going to be a great game to play and we will do everything to win it. I believe in my team and I am sure we will take the three points. “

The one who said to himself “Really sure of (s) we team” has also advanced other arguments to justify this displayed confidence: “We’re playing at home and here we are, we started the season very well. We have a large squad, the coach also wants to win this kind of matches. We all want to win this kind of match so we will be keen to really win it. Who will be in individual on Verratti? We’re not revealing our tactics yet (laughs). “