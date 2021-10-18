Matt Damon explains why it took so long to work with Ben Affleck again

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back to star in The Last Duel, the last Ridley Scott film which was released this week in French theaters and which they co-wrote. Before that, the two actors and friends had not collaborated since Will hunting in 1997, a film that they had also written with four hands before entrusting the production to Gus Van Sant. And the two friends had hit the mark since the film had been nominated at the Oscars for best film and best director, ultimately winning the sesame for best original screenplay.





But the defeat was honorable insofar as Will hunting defied the immense Titanic by James Cameron. And then nothing. Did Matt Damon and Ben Affleck set the bar so high that they were afraid they would do less well? Not at all. To believe Matt Damon, they were mostly blocked by their schedules.

Easier than expected

Asked by E! News on the sidelines of the premiere of The Last Duel, Matt Damon said Ben Affleck believed they would never “find time” to write a new movie. And yet, once the machine was started, they realized that by finding time slots of a few hours to work, he was able to make good progress. “We wrote it faster than we thought,” concluded Matt Damon.

To see if The Last Duel will achieve the same success as Will hunting, but for the moment, the film which also counts Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in the cast, collects rather rave reviews. So it won’t be surprising to see him make his way to the Oscars!