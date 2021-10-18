Mattéo Guendouzi launches the Classic

The match is on. This Sunday, Olympique de Marseille regained confidence by crushing FC Lorient (4-1) at the end of the 10th day of Ligue 1. The players of Jorge Sampaoli offered a beautiful show to their supporters in an evening tribute to Bernard Tapie. Satisfied at the end of this meeting, in the image of William Saliba, the Olympians are nevertheless already turned to the long-awaited Classic against Paris Saint-Germain, next Sunday at the Stade Vélodrome and this while OM face Lazio in Rome on Thursday in C3.





What follows after this advertisement

Questioned at the end of the meeting by Prime Video, Mattéo Guendouzi, scorer against the Merlus and author of a full match, showed all his confidence in the match against Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé & co. “PSG? As a footballer, we live for these kinds of matches. Everyone would dream of playing them, especially for the Olympique de Marseille. With this fervor here at home, I know we can do something very well. PSG, I played there very young so I give it less importance than a club like Lorient for example. It’s going to be a great game to play and we will do everything to win it. I believe in my team and I am sure we will take the three points. “ A very optimistic speech which already opens hostilities between the two rivals.